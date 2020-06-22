Armed protesters march to Oklahoma governor's mansion over police killings of black men | 22 June 2020 | A demonstration in Oklahoma over the weekend saw hundreds of armed protesters peacefully march to the governor's mansion to protest the police killings of black men. Nearly 200 protesters in Oklahoma City marched from the Ralph Ellison Library to the Gov. Kevin Stitt's mansion on Saturday, the Oklahoman reported. Stitt was not at the mansion at the time, having traveled to Tulsa for President Trump’s rally, the paper said. The march was organized by 1000 Brothers and Sisters in Arms, a pro-Second Amendment group for people of color, the report said, adding that the march was predominantly made up of black men.