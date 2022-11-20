Arms sent to Ukraine could end up with 'terrorists' - UK --British cops are on the lookout for pistols, machine guns, and grenades smuggled out of the conflict zone, the National Criminal Agency's chief has said | 20 Not 2022 | Western weapons could be trafficked out of Ukraine and into the hands of criminals and terrorists, UK National Crime Agency (NCA) Director General Graeme Biggar told the Sunday Times. Earlier, Moscow estimated that up to $1 billion worth of arms are funneled out of Ukraine every month. "As with any conflict, when weapons pour in there is a risk of blowback," Biggar said on Sunday. "At the end of the conflict, there are surplus weapons that get into the hands of criminals or terrorists." Biggar, who took over at the helm of the NCA in August, said that police in the UK and Europe are watching out for pistols, machine guns, and grenades turning up on the streets.