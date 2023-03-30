Army Black Hawk helicopters crash, killing 9 service members - official | 30 March 2023 | An Army official confirmed to Fox News on Thursday all nine service members aboard the two Black Hawk helicopters that crashed Wednesday night in Trigg County, Kentucky - near Fort Campbell - have died. Two HH60 Black Hawks of the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) were conducting a training exercise at approximately 10 p.m. when they crashed, Brendalyn Carpenter-Player, the director of the Fort Campbell Public Affairs, told Fox News Digital... Brig. Gen. John Lucas, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) Deputy Commander, said Thursday that a team specialized in aircraft safety, from Fort Rucker in Alabama, is expected to arrive today to start looking at "every possible contributing factor" that led to the crash. Lucas said the helicopters went down in an open field next to a residential area.