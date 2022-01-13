Army has relieved six active-duty leaders, including two battalion commanders, for refusing vaccine | 12 Jan 2022 | U.S. Army commanders have relieved six soldiers from positions of leaderships and issued 2,994 general officer written reprimands in response to soldiers who have refused to comply with the COVID-19 vaccination order. Among the six relieved from leadership positions were two battalion commanders, the Army said in a Wednesday press release. But the service so far has not involuntarily discharged any soldiers solely for refusing the vaccine. The Army will be issuing guidance for discharging vaccine holdouts later this month, with the press release saying that 3,611 soldiers are still refusing to get the vaccine and have not received an approved exemption... No religious exemptions have been granted so far out of the 2,128 requests submitted.