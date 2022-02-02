Army to 'immediately' start kicking out soldiers who refuse COVID shot | 2 Feb 2022 | The US Army said Wednesday it will "immediately" begin booting soldiers who refuse to comply with the Pentagon's COVID-19 vaccine mandate.​ The so-called "involuntary separation" directive, announced by Secretary of the Army Christine Wormuth, ​would apply to the regular Army, the Army National Guard, and members of the US Army Reserve serving on active duty for more than 30 days. The order also applies to cadets at the US Military Academy at West Point and the Senior Reserve Officers' Training Corps. It does not apply to soldiers who have approved exemptions on medical, administrative or religious grounds -- nor does it apply to those whose exemption claims are under review.