Army National Guard Recruits 'Internment' and 'Resettlement' Specialist; Military Documents Detail Procedure for 'Civilian Internees' --What is a 'Civilian Internee?' | 13 Aug 2021 | The Army National Guard is actively recruiting for a job position called "Internment/Resettlement Specialist." People as young as seventeen years old are eligible for the gig, which includes "Search/Restraint" as "Some of the Skills You'll Learn," according to an Army National Guard job posting with a job location listed as Washington, D.C. Meanwhile, military documents show that the military can detain civilians here in America, including U.S. citizens. A leaked U.S. Headquarters of the Army document entitled "INTERNMENT AND RESETTLEMENT OPERATIONS" describes an official category of detained person called "civilian internee." A Department of Defense Directive published below discussed "civilian internees" and made it clear that military detainees can be U.S. citizens... The DoD directive states that "Biometricidentification information (BII) will be collected from all detainees in accordance with DoDD 8521.01E (Reference (i)) as soon as practicable after their capture by, or transfer to, the custody or control of DoD personnel, and will be included in detainee records. In the DoD directive, "civilian internee" is defined as "Any civilian, including any person described by Article 4 of Reference (e), who is in the custody or control of DoD during an armed conflict or case of occupation, such as those held for imperative reasons of security or protection."