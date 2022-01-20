Arrest Warrants Count as ID for Illegal Migrants at Airport Security, TSA Says | 18 Jan 2022 | The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) disclosed to a congressional office that illegal migrants flying without proper identification can use an arrest warrant as an alternate form of identification when presenting to airport security, according to a letter the Daily Caller News Foundation exclusively obtained. Responding to Republican Texas Rep. Lance Gooden's Dec. 15 inquiry about illegal migrants flying across the country, TSA Administrator David Pekoske explained that certain Department of Homeland Security (DHS) documents may be considered acceptable forms of alternate identification for non-citizens, including a "Warrant for Arrest of Alien" and a "Warrant of Removal/Deportation." "TSA's response confirms the Biden Administration is knowingly putting our national security at risk," Gooden told the DCNF.