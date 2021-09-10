Art gallery repping Hunter Biden received $500K federal COVID loan, records show | 9 Oct 2021 | A federal COVID loan to the art gallery repping Hunter Biden more than doubled after his father took office, records show. The Georges Berges Gallery initially received a $150,000 COVID "disaster assistance loan" from the Small Business Administration last year, according to public records. But the loan was recently "revised," with the SBA approving a further $350,000 to the SoHo gallery this summer, records show. The approval came on July 26, in the lead-up to Berges's exclusive marketing of 15 paintings by Joe Biden's scandal-scarred son, public records show. In addition to the COVID disaster assistance loans, the SoHo gallery received nearly $80,000 in two payments in April 2020 and February 2021 under the SBA's Paycheck Protection Program, funds meant to help businesses keep up with paychecks to employees during the pandemic. All tolled, $580,000 in taxpayer-funded COVID relief aid was doled out to a gallery with only two employees, according to SBA records.