Articles of impeachment filed against GOP Ohio governor over coronavirus orders | 30 Nov 2020 | A group of Ohio Republicans has officially filed articles of impeachment against Gov. Mike DeWine (R) in response to his coronavirus orders. GOP state Rep. John Becker of Clermont County led a group including fellow Republican state Reps. Nino Vitale, Candice Keller and Paul Zeltwanger in filing 12 articles of impeachment against DeWine, calling it an "effort to restore the rule of law." The allegations claim DeWine's administration implemented unconstitutional orders in response to the pandemic. In a statement shared with local news outlets, Becker's office blasted DeWine, alleging "mismanagement, malfeasance, misfeasance, abuse of power, and other crimes include, but are not limited to, meddling in the conduct of a presidential primary election, arbitrarily closing and placing curfews on certain businesses, while allowing other businesses to remain open."