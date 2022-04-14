Artillery and helicopters among $800 million in new military assistance for Ukraine approved by Biden | 13 April 2022 | In anticipation of a new Russian offensive in eastern Ukraine, Joe Biden on Wednesday approved an $800 million package of military assistance, including additional helicopters and the first provision of American artillery. The Ukrainians also will receive armored personnel carriers, armored Humvees, naval drone vessels used in coastal defense, and gear and equipment used to protect soldiers in chemical, biological, nuclear and radiological attacks. It is the latest in a series of U.S. security assistance packages valued at a combined $2.6 billion that has been committed to Ukraine since Feb. 24. Biden is under pressure from members of both parties in Congress to expand and accelerate U.S. aid.