Ashli Babbitt Family Considers Lawsuit in Capitol Shooting Death | 08 March 2021 | The family of the woman shot dead inside the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 is considering filing a lawsuit against the officer who shot her. The lawsuit would allege constitutional violations, Terrell Roberts, a lawyer for Ashli Babbitt's family, told The Epoch Times, including excessive use of force. "That will be filed against the officer, the Capitol Police," he said, pending the outcome of the investigation into the shooting.