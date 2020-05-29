Asphyxiation not the cause of George Floyd's death - Autopsy | 29 May 2020 | George Floyd died Monday from a combination of preexisting health conditions exacerbated by being held down by Minneapolis officers, not from strangulation or asphyxiation, based on the medical examiner's initial report. Preliminary findings from a Tuesday autopsy conducted by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner found "no physical findings that support a diagnosis of traumatic asphyxiation or strangulation," according to the criminal complaint filed Friday against former officer Derek Michael Chauvin. "Mr. Floyd had underlying health conditions including coronary artery disease and hypertensive heart disease," said the complaint from the Hennepin County Attorney. "The combined effects of Mr. Floyd being restrained by police, his underlying health conditions and any potential intoxicants in his system likely contributed to his death."