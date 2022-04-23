Assange extradition order issued by UK court --The Australian-born journalist is facing an effective life term in American prison, if the decision is signed off by Home Secretary | 20 April 2022 | A magistrates court in London has issued a formal order to extradite WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to the US to face espionage charges there, and a possible life imprisonment. Wednesday's ruling may be appealed. The Westminster Magistrates' Court decision reverses its previous ruling that denied the US extradition to the US based on Assange's poor mental state and the harsh conditions in American high-security prisons. UK Home Secretary Priti Patel will need to authorize the extradition before it can be executed. WikiLeaks editor-in-chief Kristinn Hrafnsson said the UK court was issuing a "death sentence" to Assange by passing its decision. He is facing up to 175 years in prison under the espionage charges he faces in the U.S indictment.