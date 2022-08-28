Assange files appeal against US extradition --Lawyers tell a UK court the WikiLeaks co-founder is being "punished for his political opinions" | 27 Aug 2022 | Julian Assange's legal team filed an appeal on Friday to stop the WikiLeaks co-founder's extradition to the US, where he faces espionage charges that carry a prison sentence of up to 175 years. According to WikiLeaks, Assange's lawyers filed "perfected grounds of appeal" before the UK High Court of Justice against the US government and UK Home Secretary Priti Patel, who approved the extradition of the Australian-born editor in mid-June. The appeal argues "Julian Assange is being prosecuted and punished for his political opinions," while the U.S. government "misrepresented the core facts" of the case to the UK judiciary.