Assange supporters surround UK Parliament --Activists spoke out against the WikiLeaks co-founder's imminent extradition to the U.S. | 9 Oct 2022 | Supporters of WikiLeaks co-founder Julian Assange gathered outside the UK Parliament in London on Saturday to protest his impending extradition to the US, where he faces espionage charges that carry a prison sentence of up to 175 years. Videos posted on social media show hundreds of people, including former UK Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn, having formed a human chain that spanned the parliament's perimeter and wound across the nearby Westminster Bridge to the other side of the Thames River. The protesters held signs reading "Free Assange, No Extradition," "Journalism is not a crime" and "Prosecute war crimes, not Assange." [Yes, maybe AOC and the "leftists" in the Squad will help...*not.* The useless eaters of the Squad are foot soldiers of the oligarchy and emissaries of the WEF. --LRP]