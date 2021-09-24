Assault on female US service member by male Afghan refugees at Fort Bliss under FBI investigation --The incident comes on the heels of two Afghan refugees being charged with federal crimes at a Wisconsin military base | 24 Sept 2021 | An investigation is underway into an alleged attack of a female U.S. military service member by several male Afghan evacuees being housed at Fort Bliss. The Federal Bureau of Investigation has confirmed to Fox News it is investigating a referral from a Fort Bliss Afghan refugee housing complex in New Mexico alleging that a woman, whose name and age are unknown at this time, was assaulted on Sept. 19 by a "small group of male evacuees." "We received the referral from Fort Bliss and our office is investigating the allegation," FBI Public Affairs Officer Special Agent Jeanette Harper told Fox News. Officials at Fort Bliss confirmed the report of the assault to Fox News.