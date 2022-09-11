The Associated Press calls Pennsylvania Senate race for Fetterman with 86% of precincts reporting | 9 Nov 2022 | Pennsylvania Democratic Lt. Gov. John Fetterman on Wednesday morning [allegedly] defeated the GOP's Dr. Mehmet Oz in the state's hotly contested Senate race. Despite suffering a stroke earlier this year, Fetterman successfully survived criticisms that he was physically unfit to serve, even after debate performance in which he struggled to articulate clear answers to moderator questions. The Associated Press called the race with 86% of precincts reporting. Fetterman led Oz with 49.9% of vote to the Republican's 47.7%. Oz had witnessed a last minute surge in the polls following Fetterman's debate performance and was narrowly favored to win the seat.