AstraZeneca pauses coronavirus vaccine trial after unexplained illness in volunteer | 08 Sept 2020 | Drug giant AstraZeneca said Tuesday it had paused a trial of its coronavirus vaccine because of an unexplained illness in one of the volunteers... It was not immediately clear if the pause involved only US trial sites or all of the company's trial sites around the world. A Data and Safety Monitoring Board usually monitors trials for adverse events and can order a pause or halt to a trial, but AstraZeneca did not say who had stopped the trial. An AstraZeneca spokesperson later said the illness affected a participant in Britain, but said all of the company’s trials of the vaccine globally would be paused.