AstraZeneca Rebrands COVID-19 Vaccine After Public Becomes Aware of Its Dangerous Side Effects | 30 March 2021 | The pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca is rebranding their COVID-19 vaccine as the public becomes aware of the dangerous side effects associated with the experimental vaccine. They are calling their vaccine "Vaxzevria" now, changing it from the previously more generic name of "AstraZeneca Covid-19 Vaccine." Although the packaging may be different, the contents of the vaccine will remain the same. The European Medicines Agency decided last week to allow the British-Swedish pharmaceutical giant to rebrand their COVID-19 shot as globalists attempt to salvage public support for the vaccines after adverse reactions have dominated the headlines.