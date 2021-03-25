AstraZeneca releases revised COVID-19 vaccine data following rift with US officials | 25 March 2021 | AstraZeneca on Wednesday released new data on its COVID-19 vaccine -- which the company says shows a 76 percent effectiveness rate in preventing symptomatic cases of the coronavirus. The data release is the latest salvo in a back-and-forth with US regulators, who accused the London-based pharmaceutical company of "cherry picking" data to make it seem like the shot was more effective. On Monday, AstraZeneca claimed a 79 percent effectiveness rate, but the next day an independent panel overseeing the study wrote a letter to U.S. health officials saying the company had omitted some symptomatic COVID-19 cases that had occurred -- a move that they said has the potential to erode public trust in the vaccine.