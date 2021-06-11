Astroworld Festival: Police confirm victims may have been injected with drugs, launches criminal probe --A security guard reported being pricked in the neck. | 6 Nov 2021 | Houston authorities have shared additional information about Travis Scott's Astroworld Festival, which saw eight people die and numerous others injured while the rapper was on stage on Friday night. In a press conference held on Saturday afternoon, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner confirmed that 25 people were hospitalized, including several attendees under the age of 18... Houston Police Department Chief Troy Finner said that his department had 528 officers on the scene with another 755 security officers provided by event promoter Live Nation.