Atlanta homeless man indicted in deadly stabbing of grandma in Buckhead enclave pushing to secede over crime --Antonio Brown indicted for murder of 77-year-old Eleanor Bowles at her Buckhead, Georgia, home | 1 March 2023 | A homeless man was recently indicted for the deadly December stabbing of a grandmother in Buckhead, an Atlanta suburb gunning to secede from the Democrat-run city over soaring violent crime. Antonio Brown, 23, was indicted by a Fulton County grand jury last week on 12 counts, including murder and armed robbery, in connection to the death of 77-year-old Eleanor Bowles, FOX 5 Atlanta reported. Bowles was found dead with "multiple lacerations" Dec. 10 in the detached garage next to her home on Paces West Terrace. Police believe the woman caught Brown sometime between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. while he was attempting to steal her 2021 Lexus RX 350, the Atlanta Constitution Journal reported.