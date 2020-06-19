Atlanta officer charged with murder in Rayshard Brooks death, 2nd officer also charged --Rayshard Brooks was killed after an officer-involved shooting on June 12. | 18 June 2020 | Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard announced that warrants have been issued in the fatal shooting of Rayshard Brooks. Now former Atlanta police officer Garrett Rolfe, who fired his service weapon at Brooks, will be charged with felony murder, among the 10 other charges. He faces up to life in prison or the death penalty if convicted on the felony murder charge. The other charges include multiple counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, criminal damage and multiple charges for violations of oath of office.