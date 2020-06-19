Atlanta police sickout calls continue for third day --The alleged 'Blue Flu' began after the announcement by DA Paul Howard that he would file charges against the 2 officers in the Rayshard Brooks shooting. | 19 June 2020 | Dozens of Atlanta Police officers have called out for the third straight day. The sickout or so-called "Blue Flu" began right after Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard said he was charging two officers in the death of Rayshard Brooks. Atlanta Police officers told us Friday in Zone 5 that 25 police officers called in sick. That's everyone except for the three supervisors. We were told that homicide detectives were even responding to 911 calls.