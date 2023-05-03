Atlanta's future police training facility 'Cop City' set ablaze | 5 March 2023 | Smoke and flames shot and poured from equipment at the future Atlanta, Georgia public safety and training facility dubbed, "Cop City," on Sunday evening. FOX 5 Atlanta posted video on its website of a bulldozer and other pieces of equipment on fire, as well as a section of grass... The facility is in the southeast section of Atlanta on Key Road, where, according to FOX 5, protesters are clashing with law enforcement officials. The station also reported that a Georgia State Trooper said a Molotov cocktail was thrown.