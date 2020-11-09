The Atlantic calls to 'end the Nobel Peace Prize' following Trump nominations | 11 Sept 2020 | The Atlantic magazine raised eyebrows on Friday when it published a piece calling for the abolition of the Nobel Peace Prize after President Trump was nominated for the prestigious honor. The president's name was submitted for the 2021 prize by Norwegian lawmaker Christian Tybring-Gjedde, who cited Trump's role in brokering a peace agreement between Israel and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Trump has since earned a second nomination from Swedish lawmaker Magnus Jacobsson for overseeing an economic deal between Kosovo and Serbia. The nominations, however, apparently didn't sit well with the liberal magazine, which declared Friday that "peace had its chance, and blew it." The article was greeted with incredulity and criticism on social media. "Is this a parody account," Newsweek opinion editor Josh Hammer asked.