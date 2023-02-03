The Attack of the Subversive Elites By CLG Founder, Michael Rectenwald, Ph.D. | 2 March 2023 | ...As I write in The Great Reset and the Struggle for Liberty, the Western world is in the grips and under the control of "subversive elites." With inordinate power and influence, these people aren't naturally superior but have as their object the undermining of Western civilization. They can be found in such globalist "Round Table" organizations as the Royal Institute for International Affairs (Chatham House), the Council on Foreign Relations, the Bilderberg Group, the Club of Rome, and the World Economic Forum (WEF); in their main international intergovernmental counterpart, the United Nations (UN); and in the monetary organizations that fund the globalist regime, the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank. All these organizations have had as their objective the undermining of nation states, the destruction of the free market, and the control of the world economic system by a globalist elite. These objectives are now being conducted under the rubric of "stakeholder capitalism," with the WEF running interference for and coordinating the "public-private partnerships" that are ushering in stakeholder capitalism, supposedly to combat "climate change."