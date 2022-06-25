Attempted 'Insurrection': Cops use tear gas after lawmakers 'held hostage' in state Senate building --Arizona state lawmakers were forced to finish voting in a secure room in the Capitol | 25 June 2022 | Law enforcement officers in Phoenix, Arizona used tear gas to break up a sizable group of protesters outside the state's Senate building following the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn the landmark abortion ruling Roe v. Wade. "Protesters threatened to break the AZ Senate entryway glass," Republican Arizona State Senator Wendy Rogers tweeted, as members were in the middle of voting on a series of bills. The situation escalated into a "hostage" situation as lawmakers were instructed not to exit the building, Republican Arizona State Senator Kelly Townsend said. The Republican Caucus of the State Senate later called the protest an attempted "insurrection." "We are currently there being held hostage inside the Senate building due to members of the public trying to breach our security," Townsend tweeted Friday night. "We smell tear gas and the children of one of the members are in the office sobbing with fear." "I expect a J24 committee to be created immediately," she added, referencing the January 6 committee that is investigating the breach of the U.S. Capitol Building on January 6, 2021.