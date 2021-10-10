Attorney: COVID-19 vaccine given to family, including small kids, instead of flu shots | 8 Oct 2021 | (Evansville, IN) An Evansville family and their attorney says they were accidentally [Yeah, right!] given full adult doses of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine instead of flu shots. They say it happened October 4, at the Walgreens on St. Joseph Avenue. The family of four includes two adults and two children who are just five and four years old. The family's attorney, Daniel Tuley, shared with us what he says are the vaccination cards given to the family by Walgreens. They show children born in 2016 and 2017 were given a Pfizer coronavirus vaccine... Tuley says the children have been taken to a pediatric cardiologist, and the family was told both are showing signs of heart issues. The family says the younger child has been sick with a fever and a cough.