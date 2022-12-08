Attorney General Garland Says He 'Personally Approved' Mar-a-Lago Raid | 11 Aug 2022 | Attorney General Merrick Garland said Thursday that he "personally approved" the FBI search of former president Donald Trump’s personal residence at Mar-a-Lago earlier this week. He said in a statement delivered from the Department on Justice that the agency "does not take such a decision lightly where possible." "It is standard practice to seek less intrusive means as an alternative to a search and to narrowly scope any search that is undertaken," Garland said. He said that the DOJ has filed a motion in the Southern District of Florida to unseal the search warrant that FBI agents used to search Trump's residence. "The government filed the motion to make public the warrant and receipt in light of the former president's public confirmation of the search, the surrounding circumstances and the substantial public interest in this matter," he said.