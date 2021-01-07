Attorney General Merrick Garland orders temporary halt of federal executions | 1 July 2021 | Attorney General Merrick Garland has ordered a temporarily halt to federal executions as Justice Department senior officials review the policies and procedures for the controversial punishment. There has not been a scheduled federal execution since Joe Biden was sworn in to office. Garland's directive will include a review of changes to regulations made in 2020 under former Attorney General William Barr that expanded the permissible methods of execution beyond lethal injection, to include the use of firing squads.