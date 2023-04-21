Attorney General Merrick Garland is 'senior' Biden official in Hunter Biden IRS whistleblower claim | 20 April 2023 | Attorney General Merrick Garland is the unnamed official whose sworn testimony before Congress is being challenged in a bombshell letter from an IRS whistleblower's attorney that also alleges a cover-up in the Hunter Biden criminal investigation, The Post has learned. Attorney Mark Lytle wrote Wednesday that the longtime IRS employee wants to provide information to congressional leaders to "contradict sworn testimony to Congress by a senior political appointee" -- Garland -- and also to detail "preferential treatment" in the criminal probe of the first son. The whistleblower already made disclosures to the inspectors general of the Treasury and Justice departments. However, due to a quirk of federal law, he needs congressional approval to more fully describe his allegations to his own lawyers, which he wants to do before testifying to lawmakers.