Attorney General William Barr announces resignation | 14 Dec 2020 | Attorney General Bill Barr resigned from his post Monday, saying he will depart the Justice Department next week, while touting President Trump's record and accomplishments, and saying his presidency was met by a "partisan onslaught" and "in the face of relentless, implacable resistance." The president tweeted Monday evening: "Just had a very nice meeting with Attorney General Bill Barr at the White House." "Our relationship has been a very good one, he has done an outstanding job!" Trump tweeted. "As per letter, Bill will be leaving just before Christmas to spend the holidays with his family."