Attorney: Jan. 6 Prisoners Brutally Beaten, Stripped, Hogtied, Humiliated by Guards - One Prisoner Blinded in One Eye - Worse Abuse Than Gitmo | 24 July 2021 | Ryan Samsel was leading the charge against Capitol Hill Police on January 6 protests... Since his arrest, Ryan Samsel has been held in Washington DC. On March 21, he was awakened by correctional officers, his hands zip-tied, then walked to an unoccupied cell and brutally beaten by the officers. Then Ryan Samsel lost an eye in the beating. Ryan was not alone. On Thursday night, Attorney Joseph McBride appeared on Newsmax to discuss the abuse of the Jan. 6 political prisoners in Washington DC.