Austin, Milley Say White House Was Advised to Keep US Troops in Afghanistan | 28 Sept 2021 | Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Mark Milley had cautioned the White House that a full withdrawal of forces would likely result in a Taliban takeover -- but by the time Joe Biden asked him directly in late August whether any forces should stay, it was too late, the nation's top military leader testified Tuesday. At a hearing of the Senate Armed Service Committee, members on both sides of the aisle had pointed questions about the evacuation and the longer-term mistakes, and the hearing was the first time that both Milley and U.S. Central Command chief Gen. Frank McKenzie were able to publicly state that they had wanted to keep as many as 2,500 U.S. forces in Afghanistan post-withdrawal. Last month, Biden told ABC that none of the commanders had advised him to leave a small troop presence in Afghanistan. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Milley testified that commanders' concerns -- that a full withdrawal could hasten Taliban takeover -- were conveyed to the Biden White House in the months leading up to the Aug. 31 withdrawal deadline.