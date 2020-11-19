Australia braces for 'brutal truths' in Afghan war crimes report | 18 Nov 2020 | Australia's prime minister has warned the nation to prepare for "brutal truths" as a long-awaited report into allegations of war crimes by its Special Forces troops during the Afghan conflict is set to be released on Thursday. The findings are the outcome of a four-year inquiry by the inspector general of the Australian Defence Force (IGADF) examining accusations Australian troops had committed war crimes, including allegations of unlawful killings and cruel treatment, in Afghanistan from 2005 to 2016. Earlier in the year, the IGADF said the probe was investigating some 55 separate incidents, "covering a range of alleged breaches of the Law of Armed Conflict, predominantly unlawful killings of persons who were non-combatants or were no longer combatants."