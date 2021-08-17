Australia is building COVID internment camps | 14 Aug 2021 | Construction is under way at Melbourne’s Centre for National Resilience -- the unwieldy name given to the new quarantine facility in Mickleham -- with the camp set to open by the end of the year. A community engagement session was held earlier this week on progress of the fast-tracked 1000-bed accommodation [?!?] site for returning travellers, however residents were told that builders would not be delayed by any consultation process. Earthworks have begun at an empty paddock in Melbourne's north, which sits next to the federal government’s pet quarantine facility and is about 300 metres from homes... The centre can be extended to 3000 beds but will be operational as soon as 500 are ready later this year.