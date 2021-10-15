Australia Building Permanent Covid-19 Quarantine Camps for 'Ongoing Operations' | 15 Oct 2021 | Despite the Covid-19 "pandemic" being pretty much over, at least for the unvaccinated, Australia is busy constructing new "quarantine" camps, which the government states will be needed next year to house people “who have not had access to vaccination." To maintain "ongoing operations" for the "pandemic," Australian officials are funding the construction of massive compounds, one of which reportedly has 1,000 beds and is expected to be completed by the end of March 2022... According to reports, the camp is being split into different zones and will accommodate single, double, and family rooms while being patrolled by police and guards 24/7.