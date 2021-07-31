Australia sends in army to enforce Sydney lockdown | 30 July 2021 | Australia has deployed hundreds of soldiers to Sydney to help enforce an extended Covid lockdown. A Delta outbreak which began in June has produced nearly 3,000 infections and led to nine deaths. Many have questioned whether the military intervention is necessary, calling it heavy-handed...Australian Defence Force soldiers will join police in virus hotspots to ensure people are following the rules, which include a 10km (6.2 miles) travel limit.