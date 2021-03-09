Australia to use geolocation and facial recognition to police quarantine

Australia to use geolocation and faccial recognition to police quarantine | 3 Sept 2021 | Geolocation and facial recognition of citizens are both used as a way South Australia (SA) wants to make sure everyone is compliant with its policies. The app's name is Home Quarantine SA, and according to reports, all SA residents have been ordered to download it. "The app ensures citizens comply with quarantine orders by contacting people at random and asking them to provide proof of their location within 15 minutes. Citizens then share their location with the government or provide 'live face check-ins' to confirm they are at their 'registered quarantine address'," media reports described the way the app is presented in app stores. Elsewhere in Australia's "Covid hinterland" – these rules still apply in the said state – people can be sent to Covid camps ("quarantine hotels") or their own home by either health or law enforcement officials, for two weeks at a time.