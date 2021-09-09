Australian authorities now confiscating alcohol to 'limit number of drinks' residents in lockdown can have | 9 Sept 2021 | Authoritarian measures under the guise of the COVID-19 pandemic continue to be implemented by Australian authorities and now include the limiting of alcoholic beverages to residents of locked-down apartment complexes in New South Wales (NSW). According to news.com.au, the complexes have been placed under lockdown by NSW Health authorities, who are now monitoring and policing alcohol deliveries "as part of a policy to limit the number of drinks being consumed each day." The crackdown has been met with complaints by residents of the complexes who say that Aussie health authorities are searching care packages sent to them by relatives before allowing them to be delivered. "They are searching all bags and things coming into the building...They confiscated a series of gifts. So things like bottles of spirits, we weren't allowed to have those and we still (aren't)," Common Ground resident Robin Elhaj told the national news outlet.