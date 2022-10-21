Australian Bank Begins Linking Customer Transactions to Carbon Footprint | 21 Oct 2022 | In another foretaste of potential future 'carbon allowance' limits, a major bank in Australia has introduced a new feature that links purchases to a customer's carbon footprint and warns them when they are going over the average. Australia's Commonwealth Bank (CBA) has partnered with Cogo, a "carbon management solutions" company, to launch the new feature, which is part of CBA’s online banking platform. The bank gives the customer the option to "pay a fee" to offset their carbon footprint, with the average listed as 1,280 kilograms, a long way from the 'sustainable' figure of 200 kilograms. [It goes without stating the obvious that every single customer of CBA should close their account(s) today.]