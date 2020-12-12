Australian COVID vaccine terminated due to HIV 'false positives' | 11 Dec 2020 | A billion-dollar deal for the Morrison government to buy more than 50 million doses of the University of Queensland's potential coronavirus vaccine has been abruptly terminated after several trial participants returned false positive HIV test results. UQ, working in partnership with Australian global biotech company CSL, will abandon its current clinical trials following the discovery. It informed the federal government of the initial data on Monday, which was then referred to health authorities for urgent medical advice...The UQ vaccine candidate used a protein and adjuvant platform, containing the COVID-19 spike protein and a "molecular clamp". A small component is derived from the human immunodeficiency virus, known as HIV, that is not able to infect people or replicate... The source said although all participants had been told there was a remote possibility HIV markers could be found in tests during the trial, medical researchers had not expected it to occur. Health department secretary Brendan Murphy said the risk of a false-positive was seen to be "extremely low at the outset". "Everyone was very surprised at the unexpected prevalence of the false positive," Professor Murphy said.