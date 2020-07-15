Australian Data: Cancer Epidemic in Gardasil Girls | 14 July 2020 | The verdict is now inescapable: Gardasil is killing girls. The Australian government's cancer data show the dramatic rise in cervical cancer in young girls vaccinated with Gardasil. Merck markets Gardasil as a prophylactic against cervical cancers despite the company's own pre-licensing studies that showed a 44.6% INCREASE in cervical cancers among girls exposed to HPV virus prior to vaccination... Since 2007, all girls and women up to age 26 have been offered the HPV vaccine in Australia. Government numbers show a 16% cancer increase in 25-year-olds, a 28% increase in 30-year-olds, several years post vaccination. The 30-year-old's rate increased from 5.4/100k to 6.9/100k. The 25- year-old's rate rose from 3.2 to 3.7 per 100k.