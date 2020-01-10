Australian MP says bureaucrats who banned hydroxychloroquine as COVID cure 'should be taken to the criminal court in the Hague' | 27 Sept 2020 | Liberal MP Craig Kelly says the ban placed on COVID-19 treatment hydroxychloroquine by Australian bureaucrats violates the Hippocratic Oath taken by doctors and is based on a study since proven false. Mr Kelly said health bureaucrats interfered in the doctor-patient relationship by prohibiting the use of hydroxychloroquine even if the doctor thought the treatment would save the patient's life. Health bureaucrats have "violated the very first principle of the Hippocratic Oath" which is to 'do no harm'," he said. Mr Kelly told Sky News technically bureaucrats should only ban the use of hydroxychloroquine if the evidence shows beyond all reasonable doubt that firstly, hydroxychloroquine doesn't work and secondly, that it is dangerous. "Recent studies show that proposition is no longer sustainable...and they must lift their bans otherwise they are engaged in crimes against humanity and they should be taken to the criminal court in the Hague," he said. "They are withholding medical treatment from Australians that the evidence shows can save their lives." Mr Kelly also said the National COVID-19 Clinical Evidence Taskforce which made the authoritative decision banning hydroxychloroquine rely upon the results of a flawed study conducted at the Oxford University.