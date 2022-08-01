Australian Regime Kidnaps Second Professional Tennis Player This Month | 8 Jan 2022 | The Aussie regime kidnapped a second professional tennis player on Friday. The regime revoked the visa for Czech tennis player Renata Voracova and tossed her into the same detainment camp as Novak Djokovic from Serbia. Czech player Renata Voracova had joined Novak Djokovic in the immigration detention facility on Thursday despite already having been allowed into the country and playing in a match before having her visa canceled. The Australians lured Novak Djokovic to their homeland before tossing him in their COVID detention facility earlier this week. Djokovic claims he had COVID last month and should be released from his internment camp.