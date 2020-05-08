Australian state of Victoria to deploy military as police face resistance to Covid-19 orders --Residents face hefty fines for violating isolation orders, as 2,000 military personnel are deployed to enforce virus-control measures | 04 Aug 2020 | The Australian state of Victoria on Tuesday that military personnel will be deployed to enforce Covid-19 lockdown orders, amid growing concerns about attacks on police... Authorities have warned police were facing a sometimes violent resistance, often by so-called 'sovereign citizens' groups who considered themselves above the law. Chief commissioner Shane Patton told reporters that Victoria Police had seen an "emergence" of "concerning groups of people who classify themselves as 'sovereign citizens'" - an anti-government movement which began in the United States. State Premier Daniel Andrews said an additional 500 unarmed military personnel will this week deploy to Victoria to assist police in ensuring self-isolation orders are being complied with. The latest military deployment will join about 1,500 troops already in Victoria and engaged in contact tracing, testing and assisting police at check points. Australia has deployed almost 3,000 troops to help in virus logistical operations.