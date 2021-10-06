Australian Woman's Death Linked to COVID-19 Vaccine | 10 June 2021 | The Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration says the benefits of the AstraZeneca vaccine far outweigh the risks after a woman died from a blood clot in the brain in the state of New South Wales (NSW). The TGA says the 52-year-old who died was among four new clotting cases linked to the vaccine. There are also four other cases with a "probable" link to the AstraZeneca vaccine, the TGA said. The clotting condition linked to the vaccine is called thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome (TTS). So far Australia has seen 35 confirmed cases of TTS, and 13 probable cases.