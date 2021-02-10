Australians Protest in Melbourne After New Sweeping Vaccine Mandate Announced | 2 Oct 2021 | Australians took to the streets for another protest in Melbourne in the state of Victoria on Saturday after the government announced a sweeping COVID-19 vaccine mandate for all "authorised workers." Victorian residents took to the streets and congregated in a group that marched along Southbank Boulevard and the track around Melbourne's Royal Botanic Gardens. Participants carried a large white banner with the word "Freedom" and voiced their dissent against vaccine mandates, lockdowns, and the current state government. A video from citizen journalist Rukshan Fernando showed the protesters marching peacefully and yelling slogans such as "my body my choice" and "freedom!...now!"