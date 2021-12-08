Australia's capital city to enforce snap lockdown after one new COVID-19 case --The report said the lockdown will last seven days | 11 Aug 2021 | Canberra, Australia's capital with a population of about 400,000, will likely go into a snap lockdown after it was revealed that there was one new case of COVID-19, according to reports Wednesday night from the country. The report said the lockdown will last seven days... Videos emerged on social media showing the now-familiar sight of customers lined up in supermarkets preparing to hunker down due to another government mandate. Protests have broken out in major cities across Australia over COVID-19 restrictions. Ezra Levant, the publisher of Rebel News who has been critical of lockdowns, took to Twitter to criticize the decision. "One case," he wrote. "They locked down because of one case. So of course they'll do this again. And again. And every once in a while your prison wardens will let you go for a walk in the yard, and you’ll thank them for the privilege."